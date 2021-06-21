Ben’s Bread to open first brick-and-mortar location in Seattle this fall

The scent of freshly baked bread will be wafting through the Phinney Ridge neighborhood this fall with the arrival of Ben’s Bread.

Ben’s Bread Co. will offer a selection of fresh-baked breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go items featuring local grains.

Guests can also take home full loaves and rotating daily specials, along with a breakfast menu that includes English muffins, doughnuts, biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, and toasts. Lunch will bring a variety of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, and seasonal bread plates.

The bakery will also host several dinner service pop-ups, each featuring local chefs, budding small businesses, and experimental concepts of their own.

“The bakery is meant to continue our emphasis on supporting community and having everyone feel welcome and as though they are a part of our space,” said Megan Campbell, co-owner of Ben’s Bread, in a press release.

Ben’s Bread Co. will be located at 7009 Greenwood Avenue N this fall, with regular hours Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.