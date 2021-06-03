7-Eleven to open 500 EV charging stations in the US and Canada

7‑Eleven has announced its plans to build at least 500 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 250 select stores in both the US and Canada by the end of 2022.

Owned and operated by 7‑Eleven, the new DCFC ports will increase convenient charging options for EV drivers by adding to the company’s existing 22 charging stations located at 14 stores in the US, the company said in a release.

“7‑Eleven’s legacy is bringing convenience to the customer, and that continues to evolve – from ice on a dock in 1927 to electricity for your car today,” said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto.

“7‑Eleven’s rapid expansion of EV charging ports across the country is good for our customers and our planet and it’s the right thing to do.”

Additional details regarding 7‑Eleven’s ESG strategy will be announced later this year, the company said.