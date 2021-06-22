5 speakeasies in Portland that we really shouldn't be telling you about
Back in the days of the US prohibition, speakeasies were all over Portland.
Today, a few of these speakeasies remain.
While we’re not going to give you the details of all the speakeasies in town, we will let you in on a few secrets.
Here are five of the better-known speakeasies in Portland that you need to visit:
Circa 33
Circa 33 is a wonderful bar and restaurant with a secret. What’s it hiding, you ask? A second bar behind the bookshelf.
Location: 3348 SE Belmont, Portland
Phone: 503-477-7682
Bible Club
You’ll be transported to a different time at Bible Club. Part grandmother’s house and part Americana, there’s really no way to describe this speakeasy other than by saying you simply need to visit to understand.
Location: 6716 SE 16th Street, Portland
Phone: 971-279-2198
Sip Portland
Sip Portland is a classy speakeasy. It’s swanky and intimate and only accessible through a hidden door in the Fuse Bar.
Location: 40 SW 3rd Avenue, Portland
Phone: 503-567-2266
2NW5 Bar
Tucked away below the Hoxton is the 2NW5 basement cocktail bar. The bar serves up inventive cocktails, seasonal bites, and moody lighting.
Location: 15 NW 4th Avenue, Portland
Loyal Legion
We’ve been told that there’s a speakeasy underneath the Loyal Legion, but you’re going to have to sneak a chat with your bartender to confirm. Either way, Loyal Legion serves up delicious fare with an extensive array of beers to pick from.
Location: 710 SE 6th Avenue, Portland
Phone: 503-235-8272
