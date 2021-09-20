Dua Lipa announces tour date for Portland concert

Following her smash-hit-filled, Grammy-award-winning album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa has announced the long-awaited dates of her upcoming tour of the same name. And Portland is on the list.

The official announcement of the North American tour was shared on the 26-year-old pop star’s Instagram page.

The arena tour, which will feature special guests like Megan Thee Stallion, will make stops in 28 cities across the continent, including Dua’s first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In a statement to fans via a press release, Lipa said, “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Future Nostalgia is the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. It was also the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify.

Lipa is to play at Moda Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Tickets are available online