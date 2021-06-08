BROCKHAMPTON announces 2022 show in Portland

Hip-hop group BROCKHAMPTON is coming to Portland next spring.

The show is scheduled to take place on April 13 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10 am and are available through Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

The show is part of the group’s Here Right Now tour.

BROCKHAMPTON Here Right Now 2021 Tour

08/01/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

01/14/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

01/15/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

01/16/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

01/18/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

01/20/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

01/21/2022 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

01/22/2022 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

01/24/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

01/25/2022 — Tilburg, NE @ O13

01/27/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Academy

01/28/2022 — Sheffield, UK @ Academy

01/30/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

01/31/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

02/01/2022 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/03/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Academy

02/04/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Apollo

02/05/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy

02/07/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton

02/08/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton

02/10/2022 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

02/26/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

03/01/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

03/04/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/05/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

03/08/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/11/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

03/12/2022 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

03/14/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/15/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/17/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

03/18/2022 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater At MSG

03/22/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

03/26/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

03/27/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/29/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

04/01/2022 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District

04/02/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

04/03/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/06/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

04/08/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

04/09/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center

04/11/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field

04/12/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

04/13/2022 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

06/03/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona