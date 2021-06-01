All Time Low to play Roseland Theater in Portland this November
I’ve got your picture, I’m coming with you, Dear Maria count us in.
Yep, that’s right, count us in for All Time Low’s brand-new North American Tour.
Kicking off in Sacramento, California on August 6, the tour will be making its way to the Roseland Theater in Portland on November 6, before heading to Seattle on the 7th.
Both shows will include special guests Nothing Nowhere and Meet Me at the Altar.
The pop-punk-turned-alternative band from Maryland has been kicking since 2003 and has released eight albums.
Their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, is currently bumping on the alternative charts, with the fourth single “Monsters” coming in as the highest-charting song of their career.
Those in the Future Hearts Club can purchase early-access tickets now, while general admission tickets go on sale online this Friday, June 4 at 10 am.
All Time Low North American Tour
August 06, 2021 – Sacramento, CA – Papa Murphy’s
August 07, 2021 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove Outdoors
August 20, 2021 – Orlando FL – The Orlando Amphitheater
August 21, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
August 27, 2021 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 28, 2021 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
August 30, 2021 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
August 31, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoor
September 03, 2021 – Asbury Park, NJ – Summer Stage
September 04, 2021 – Boston, MA – The Palladium Outdoors
September 05, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann
September 07, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
September 10, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
September 11, 2021 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Festival Grounds
August 08, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
August 10, 2021 – Denver, CO – Mission
August 13, 2021 – Kansas City, MO – KC Live!
August 14, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Ballpark Village
August 15, 2021 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
August 17, 2021 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
August 18, 2021 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
August 22, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Marathon
August 24, 2021 – Norfolk, VA – NorVA
August 25, 2021 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
September 01, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
October 12, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
October 13, 2021 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
October 15, 2021 – Richmond, VA – The National
October 16, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 17, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
October 19, 2021 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
October 20, 2021 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
October 23, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
October 24, 2021 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
October 27, 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
October 28, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
October 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
October 31, 2021 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
November 02, 2021 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
November 03, 2021 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
November 05, 2021 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
November 06, 2021 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
November 07, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
November 10, 2021 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
November 11, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
November 12, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s