I’ve got your picture, I’m coming with you, Dear Maria count us in.

Yep, that’s right, count us in for All Time Low’s brand-new North American Tour.

Kicking off in Sacramento, California on August 6, the tour will be making its way to the Roseland Theater in Portland on November 6, before heading to Seattle on the 7th.

Both shows will include special guests Nothing Nowhere and Meet Me at the Altar.

The pop-punk-turned-alternative band from Maryland has been kicking since 2003 and has released eight albums.

Their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, is currently bumping on the alternative charts, with the fourth single “Monsters” coming in as the highest-charting song of their career.

Those in the Future Hearts Club can purchase early-access tickets now, while general admission tickets go on sale online this Friday, June 4 at 10 am.

August 06, 2021 – Sacramento, CA – Papa Murphy’s

August 07, 2021 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove Outdoors

August 20, 2021 – Orlando FL – The Orlando Amphitheater

August 21, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

August 27, 2021 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 28, 2021 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

August 30, 2021 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

August 31, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoor

September 03, 2021 – Asbury Park, NJ – Summer Stage

September 04, 2021 – Boston, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

September 05, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann

September 07, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

September 10, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

September 11, 2021 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Festival Grounds

August 08, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

August 10, 2021 – Denver, CO – Mission

August 13, 2021 – Kansas City, MO – KC Live!

August 14, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Ballpark Village

August 15, 2021 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

August 17, 2021 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

August 18, 2021 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

August 22, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Marathon

August 24, 2021 – Norfolk, VA – NorVA

August 25, 2021 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

September 01, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

October 12, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

October 13, 2021 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

October 15, 2021 – Richmond, VA – The National

October 16, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 17, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

October 19, 2021 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

October 20, 2021 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

October 23, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

October 24, 2021 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

October 27, 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

October 28, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

October 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

October 31, 2021 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

November 02, 2021 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

November 03, 2021 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

November 05, 2021 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

November 06, 2021 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

November 07, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

November 10, 2021 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

November 11, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

November 12, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s