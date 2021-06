Citizen is heading back out on tour and playing in Portland this winter

For the first time in two years, Citizen is heading back out on tour.

Joined by Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room, the 28-date tour kicks off in Minneapolis on November 14 and concludes in Detroit on December 19.

Fans in Portland can catch the bands at the legendary Hawthorne Theatre on November 22, performing hits off of their new album Life In Your Glass World.

The Toledo, Ohio-based band has been performing together for over 10 years and has impressed with four full-length studio albums.

Life In Your Glass World was created fully in vocalist Mat Kerekes’ garage and is their first self-sufficient record.

Tickets to the 2021 tour can be purchased on Wednesday, June 9, at 7 am through the Hawthorne Theatre website.

Citizen 2021 Tour

November 14 — Minneapolis — Amsterdam

November 16 — Lawrence — Bottleneck

November 17 — Denver — Oriental

November 18 — Salt Lake City — Soundwell

November 20 — Vancouver — Biltmore

November 21 — Seattle — Crocodile

November 22 — Portland — Hawthorne Theatre

November 23 — Berkeley — Cornerstone

November 26 — Los Angeles — Lodge Room

November 27 — Los Angeles — Lodge Room

November 28 — Pheonix — Rebel Lounge

November 30 — Austin — Empire Garage

December 1 — Dallas — Dada

December 3 — Springfield — Outland

December 4 — Chicago — Bottom Lounge

December 5 — Cleveland — Mahalla

December 6 — Columbus — Ace of Cups

December 8 — Atlanta — Masquerade

December 9 — Orlando — The Abbey

December 10 — Tampa — Crowbar

December 11 — Durham — Motorco

December 12 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

December 13 — Philadelphia — Foundry

December 15 — Asbury Park — HOI

December 16 — Brooklyn — Elsewhere

December 17 — Boston — The Paradise

December 18 — Toronto — Velvet Underground

December 19 — Detroit — Magic Stick