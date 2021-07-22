The best places to have a good cry and let it all out in Portland

Breakups, family arguments, a bad day at work and 15 months of the pandemic.

There are many reasons to feel stressed out right now, and sometimes, all we want to do is cry.

But where can you go when you’re feeling overwhelmed and ready to let the tears out?

Here are the best places to cry in Portland. Don’t forget the tissues!

Central Library has been checking out books in Downtown Portland since 1913, so this is one historic place to let it out.

Bring your library card so you can check out a good book to cheer you up after your weeping session. Just remember to keep the tears away from the paper.

Address: 801 SW 10th Ave, Portland

Searching for a bridge over troubled water? Head to St. Johns Bridge, the tallest bridge in Portland and the sole suspension bridge in the Willamette Valley. Cry your tears into the river below and let them wash away.

Being able to let out our emotions makes us feel like a child again. Why not cry in the company of some beloved characters from childhood books?

The Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden features three bronze statues created by Portland artist Lee Hunt of Cleary’s Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins, and Henry’s dog Ribsy. They’re there to listen to you and your worries!

Address: Grant Park Path, Portland

The long lineups at Voodoo Doughnuts may be tough to wait in on hot summer days, but everyone will be so focused on getting their sweet treats that they won’t even notice the salty tears streaming down your face. Plus, you’re sure to have a smile back on your face as soon as you take your first bite.

Address: Old Town – 22 SW 3rd Avenue, Portland, OR; Davis – 1501 NE Davis Street, Portland

Lost Lake makes for a breathtaking natural backdrop for your next crying session. And after the tears are dried, regain your zen by hitting Lost Lake Loop Hike around the stunning lake under the watchful gaze of Mount Hood.

If you’re stopping to smell the roses, why not water them with your tears as well? The Portland Rose Garden blooms with more than 10,000 individual rose bushes from hundreds of varieties from late May through October. And admission is free, so at least your wallet won’t be crying with you.

Address: 400 SW Kingston Avenue, Portland

We love going for a drive to clear our heads and cry out some much-needed tears. Point your vehicle towards Cannon Beach to end up at a sprawling seaside with Haystack Rock towering over you.

The beach can get busy, but there’s enough sand for everyone to work through their emotions while feeling the Pacific Ocean breeze.

Address: US-101, Cannon Beach

Portland Streetcar celebrated its 20th Anniversary this month, so what better way to celebrate than by saying “Cheers!” with some tears. There are three lines around 16-miles of track to choose from, so enjoy your cry while taking a ride.