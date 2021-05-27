Right now, everyone seems to be trying to get their hands on a bike, electric and traditional, so we’ve found seven bike shops in Portland selling these motorized whips.

Tip — it would be a good idea to contact shops ahead of time because some store hours and stock vary because of the pandemic.

Happy riding!

Being Portland’s first electric bike store, founded in 2008, the E-Bike Store certainly knows what they’re doing. Choose from a wide range of electric bicycles from top brands in a welcoming and supportive retail environment.

Location: 809 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland

Phone: 503-360-1432

Facebook | Instagram

With over 35 models of bikes in stock, Cynergy Bikes is a great spot to shop. They offer test drives as well as a free tune-up and 12-month free warranty labor.

Location: 3608 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-719-7678

Facebook | Instagram

Nomad Cycles not only sells electric bicycles, they also make them. Simply bring in your bike and have the staff electrify it for you. Complete conversions start at $1,600.

Location: 5820 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-806-1745

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

For 25 years, River City Bicycles has gone the extra mile to deliver the best customer service, selection, and experience to the bike community of Portland. Each bike comes with a complimentary 30- to 60-day checkup as well as free in-person inspections.

Location: 706 SE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-233-5973

Location: 534 SE Belmont Street, Portland

Phone: 503-446-2205

Facebook | Instagram

Pedego Portland is a locally owned store that offers sales, rentals, accessories, and service for electric bikes.

Location: 1905 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-241-2912

Facebook | Instagram

Oregon E-Bikes started when founder and president Steve Gates was undergoing chemotherapy and needed an extra boost to keep riding. After discovering e-bikes, Gates decided to combine his biking passion with a commitment to improving the company. Thus, Oregon E-Bikes was born.

Location: 207 Front Street, Hood River

Phone: 888-509-4210

Facebook | Instagram

Clever Cycles offers folding electric bikes, cargo electric bikes, and even family electric bikes. No matter what you’re looking for, we’re certain that this shop will have it.

Location: 900 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-334-1560

Facebook | Instagram