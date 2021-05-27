7 places to buy electric bikes in and around Portland
If you’re looking for a new form of transportation around Portland that’s more environmentally friendly, less costly than vehicle maintenance, or not too physically challenging, electric bikes are a great option.
Right now, everyone seems to be trying to get their hands on a bike, electric and traditional, so we’ve found seven bike shops in Portland selling these motorized whips.
Tip — it would be a good idea to contact shops ahead of time because some store hours and stock vary because of the pandemic.
- See also:
Happy riding!
The E-Bike Store
View this post on Instagram
Being Portland’s first electric bike store, founded in 2008, the E-Bike Store certainly knows what they’re doing. Choose from a wide range of electric bicycles from top brands in a welcoming and supportive retail environment.
Location: 809 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland
Phone: 503-360-1432
Facebook | Instagram
Cynergy Bikes
View this post on Instagram
With over 35 models of bikes in stock, Cynergy Bikes is a great spot to shop. They offer test drives as well as a free tune-up and 12-month free warranty labor.
Location: 3608 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-719-7678
Facebook | Instagram
Nomad Cycles
View this post on Instagram
Nomad Cycles not only sells electric bicycles, they also make them. Simply bring in your bike and have the staff electrify it for you. Complete conversions start at $1,600.
Location: 5820 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-806-1745
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
River City Bicycles
View this post on Instagram
For 25 years, River City Bicycles has gone the extra mile to deliver the best customer service, selection, and experience to the bike community of Portland. Each bike comes with a complimentary 30- to 60-day checkup as well as free in-person inspections.
Location: 706 SE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-233-5973
Location: 534 SE Belmont Street, Portland
Phone: 503-446-2205
Facebook | Instagram
Pedego Electric Bikes
View this post on Instagram
Pedego Portland is a locally owned store that offers sales, rentals, accessories, and service for electric bikes.
Location: 1905 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-241-2912
Facebook | Instagram
Oregon E-Bikes
View this post on Instagram
Oregon E-Bikes started when founder and president Steve Gates was undergoing chemotherapy and needed an extra boost to keep riding. After discovering e-bikes, Gates decided to combine his biking passion with a commitment to improving the company. Thus, Oregon E-Bikes was born.
Location: 207 Front Street, Hood River
Phone: 888-509-4210
Facebook | Instagram
Clever Cycles
View this post on Instagram
Clever Cycles offers folding electric bikes, cargo electric bikes, and even family electric bikes. No matter what you’re looking for, we’re certain that this shop will have it.
Location: 900 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-334-1560
Facebook | Instagram
Follow Channels and Categories