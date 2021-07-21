You can soon zipline between Quebec and Ontario at night

Why zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay when you could zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-NIGHT?

The innovative zipline, Interzip Rogers — which became the first interprovincial zipline in the world when opened to the public this summer, is now offering nighttime hours. Because ziplining from Quebec to Ontario is one thing but doing it under the moonlight is another.

Interzip Rogers connects Ottawa to Gatineau through a 34-acre site on the border of the two cities.

The 1,400-ft-long line offers “unparalleled 360-degree views” of downtown Gatineau, the Chaudière Falls, and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, according to the company — all of which will soon be offered under the moonlight.

Beginning Saturday, July 24, the zipline will be open until 10 pm from Thursday to Sunday. In addition, rides will start at 9 am on the weekends to accommodate early birds.

Interzip Roger soars 120 ft in the air above the Ottawa River, travels at over 40 km/h, and attracts an estimated 30,000 people from both sides of the river every summer, says the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interzip Rogers (@interzip.rogers)

“We have been blown away by the demand, and wanted to ensure everyone could have their chance to soar above the Ottawa River this summer,” said Alex Van Dieren, co-president at Orkestra, the agency behind Interzip Rogers. “Extending our hours into the dark will also provide a brand new and unique experience for our visitors! And if timed right, give a chance to riders to view the sunset or experience the Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy from the air!”

Tickets for the high-flying adventure are available for riders of all ages. Tickets are $39.99 for adults and $29,99 for kids.

Interzip says all public health measures will be followed to ensure zipper’s safety regarding COVID-19 and recommends zipliners wear closed shoes and clothing adapted to weather conditions.

A helmet, harness, and specialized equipment will be provided on-site.

Happy zipping!

When: Every day this summer

Time: 1 pm – 8 pm, Monday – Wednesday; 1 pm – 10 pm, Thursday – Friday; 9 am – 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau

Price: $29.99 – $39.99