4 reasons the Canadiens should go after Trevor Zegras in a trade

Could the Montreal Canadiens finally get the offensive dynamo they’ve been looking for?

Over the past few weeks, rumours have emerged regarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras being on the trade block. And multiple experts have grouped the Canadiens in with destinations that make sense.

A recent update from insider Frank Seravalli revealed that Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has mentioned Zegras’ name in conversation with teams this season, “though it remains unclear how far (if at all) those talks advanced.”

While no official reports linking Zegras to the Habs have come out, that hasn’t stopped Canadiens fans from speculating that the team is interested in acquiring the Bedford, New York native.

Here are three reasons why Zegras coming to Montreal could become a reality.

1. He fits the Kent Hughes mould

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has developed a bit of a knack for trading for young, underperforming talents. From acquiring Kirby Dach in a draft-day wheel and deal in 2022 to signing the likes of Alex Newhook and Lias Andersson this past offseason, the Habs are not shy to take a chance on players with hiccups in their development.

Coming off two 60-plus point seasons, Zegras fits that description, netting just four goals and three assists in the 20 games he’s played this year.

Along with that, he’s also been criticized for his defensive play and is currently dealing with a long-term ankle injury.

With his market value lower than it’s been in years, the time to strike a deal may be now.

That said, the Habs will still have to offer up a pretty sweet pot to get the Ducks to move the young star.

2. Familiar ties

While Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki make up Montreal’s most beloved bromance, Zegras and Caufield also appear to be great pals.

The pair of American forwards have been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions over the years at social events, golf courses, and even the 2023 Montreal Grand Prix.

Perhaps the Habs forward can put in a good word or two about his former World Juniors teammate.

Who knows? Maybe next year, Zegras won’t have to travel so far to watch the race.

Along with Caufield, Montreal is also one of the NHL’s youngest teams, meaning Zegras would be among a core with a ton of potential waiting to be unlocked.

3. Affordable contract

Zegras signed a three-year bridge deal with Anaheim in October, and his $5.75 million AAV is more than palatable for a rebuilding team like Montreal.

With very few expiring deals on their roster and at least one player expected to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline, the Canadiens would likely be able to absorb the centre’s cap hit.

4. Assets to spare

The Canadiens have been loading up on young players and draft picks over the past few seasons as part of their rebuild.

With 22 picks in the next two drafts alone, Hughes recently admitted that he’d be willing to trade some in exchange for offensive talent.

“Do I feel we’ll use all 22 picks? In a perfect world, no. In a perfect world, we’ll use some of the picks, as we’ve done in the past, to get a [Kirby] Dach or a [Alex] Newhook,” the GM said in his midseason press conference. “As we continue to move forward, we’ll have more financial flexibility in the cap to evaluate things.”

The Habs also have a surplus of young defencemen. And with limited roster spots, it’s evident that some will have to go.

If the Ducks want to build for a future without Zegras, Montreal is an ideal trade partner.