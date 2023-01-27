Young The Giant is coming to Laval this spring with Milky Chance

A pair of popular alt-rock outfits are joining forces for a North American tour and they’re coming to Laval this spring.

Multi-platinum-selling artist Young The Giant and acclaimed German rockers Milky Chance announced a performance at Place Bell on Tuesday, May 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 10 am. The expansive tour is also stopping in Vancouver, BC; Toronto, Ontario; and Seattle, Washington, among other cities.

Young The Giant is a five-piece band from Irvine, California, made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Francois Comtois, and Payam Doostzadeh. Their multi-platinum hits include “My Body” and “Cough Syrup,” and their most recent album, American Bollywood, was released last fall.

Milky Chance is best known for their chart-topping hit “Stolen Dance,” which won the 1Live Krone radio award for Best Single. The Kassel, Germany, group features founders Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch as well as band members Antonio Greger and Sebastian Schmidt.

Fans will also be treated to live performances by special guest TALK.

When: May 30, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Place Bell – 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am