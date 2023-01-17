Madonna announces first Montreal tour stop in almost a decade (VIDEO)

Madonna will be in Vancouver this summer to kick off her global tour. “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will later make its way to the east coast with a stop in Montreal on August 19. Madonna has not played in Canada since her 2015 Rebel Heart Tour.

The announcement was made in a video, featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

It ends with Amy Schumer daring the superstar to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits.

At the end of the video, Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, rises to the challenge announcing The Celebration Tour which will be highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20 for the general public, but legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity beginning today at noon.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Where: Bell Centre

When: August 19, 2023

Tickets: Available online