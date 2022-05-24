1234 De La Montagne, the former address of Le CINQ and the aptly named Club 1234 has returned to its hotspot status ⁠— this time in the form of Canada’s largest supper club.

Yoko Luna, a 20,000-square-foot fine dining supper club is set to open in the heart of downtown Montreal on Thursday, May 26. The large dining hall will feature “Nikkei” cuisine, which blends Japanese recipes with hints of Latin flavours and Peruvian fusion.

With a unique menu crafted by JEGantic Group, Executive Chef Andrew Bambino and locally-renowned celebrity Chef Hakim Chajar, Yoko Luna’s list of signature dishes will include the Luna Ceviche, with diced bluefin tuna, yuzu “leche de tigre,” jalapeno dashi, and cancha corn.

Along with an intricately created wine list, Yoko Luna’s cocktails are designed by famous mixologist and GQ’s most imaginative bartender finalist, Lawrence Picard. According to the JEGantic hospitality group, Yoko Luna’s signature cocktail is the Geisha, an homage to the large statue that overlooks the area as a whole.

The various sections of the restaurant will are composed of the following elements:

– a grand entrance of mirrors (The Path of Reflection)

– a 6,000 square foot main dining room (The Garden of Yoko)

– a large bar/Japanese whiskey den (The Sake Parlor)

– a stand-alone guest reception/cocktail lounge (Luna’s Lounge)

– 2 semi-private VIP areas (The Koi Pond and the Louis XIII Experience)

– 2 summer terraces reflecting themes of nature and art on a 3000 square foot space

“Yoko Luna is our biggest project to date and one that we are extremely proud of. Every member of our team played an integral role in the process, from creation to execution and after two years of hard work, we are ready to deliver Canada’s biggest supper club” says Kajanan (Kaje) Kandiah, Vice President & Director of Finance, JEGantic Group.

According to the staff, dinner reservations for May 26, 27, and 28 are all booked up. Bottle and drink service is still available.

To learn more about the supper club and/or book a reservation in advance, be sure to check out their website.