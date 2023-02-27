EventsConcerts

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Laval

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 27 2023, 6:55 pm
Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Laval
Wu-Tang Clan | Nas (Live Nation/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest

Sat, January 28, 12:00pm

Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert

Fri, May 19, 7:30pm

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Two of the biggest names in hip-hop history are teaming up for a world tour this year and local fans will get to witness the once-in-a-lifetime joint performance.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the co-headline NY State of Mind Tour to Place Bell in Laval on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Tickets to see the influential artists go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am. Other Canadian dates in 2023 include Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wu Tang Clan (@wutangclan)

Grammy-nominated Wu-Tang Clan is made up of RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. Acclaimed as one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, the collective is known for iconic albums like Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever.

New York City-born Nas is also hailed as one of the greatest rappers in history, with his debut album Illmatic being inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. The Grammy-winner’s hits include “I Can,” “One Mic,” and “If I Ruled The World.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to catch these chart-topping, game-changing artists live in Laval this fall.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas — NY State of Mind Tour

When: October 2, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Place Bell – 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.