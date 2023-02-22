P!nk announces second Montreal show in 2023 and fans are euphoric

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Buckle up for a double dose of pop perfection: P!nk has added a second Montreal date to her new world tour.

The global music icon is bringing The Trustfall Tour to Bell Centre on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am, and P!nk shared her excitement to see her fans on social media.

We’re adding more shows!! Can’t wait to see you on the road 💗 https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd pic.twitter.com/c3zq5tx6M5 — P!nk (@Pink) February 22, 2023

The North American tour is named after her just-released ninth studio album. Montreal is just one of two Canadian dates announced so far alongside Vancouver.

Fans are just as excited to see the Hollywood Walk of Famer and shared their joy at the new concert announcement on Twitter.

These girls cannot wait to see their hero live for the first time! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Lfwg7KLKov — Pam Bernardoni (@pam_bernardoni) February 22, 2023

So exciting!! @Pink I love you and @trustfall is an amazing album. Just when I thought you couldn’t top your last one, you did it again! — lee (@lee94193832) February 22, 2023

P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim. P!nk is a renowned supporter of various charities, including No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and Autism Speaks. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

Chart-topping alt-rockers Grouplove (“Tongue Tied”) and LA-based DJ and producer KidCutUp will open for P!nk on all her Trustfall dates.

When: November 1 and 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Bell Centre — 1909 Ave des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am