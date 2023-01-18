You can win $500 for snapping a photo of Old Montreal this winter

If you find yourself in the Old Port between now and March 16, be sure to snap some wintertime photos. It may just be worth your while.

Montreal’s “Winter at the Old Port” photo contest is officially underway. Just about anybody can participate, and as spring approaches, a $500 prize will be awarded to the winning winter photo as selected by a jury.

Entries from both amateurs and professionals are accepted. Just make sure to use#oldportmtlwinter2023 when posting, and that you’ve tagged @vieuxportmtl. Photos can be taken with anything from a professional camera to a smartphone, but according to the contest’s rules, drone shots are prohibited.

For context, here’s last winter’s winning photo of the clock tower by Ari Black.

To be eligible for the prize, photos must be taken on the Old Port’s lands, that is between the river and the bike path that runs along Rue de la Commune street (see the map in the contest rules).

So, if you think you’ve got the eye, all you need is one shot to earn a decent chunk of change.

For more details on the contest, you can visit the Old Port website.