Mejuri is opening its first Montreal store this month

Online jewellery giant Mejuri has announced that it is opening a store in the heart of downtown Montreal.

Since launching its new Calgary location last week, Mejuri’s expansion continues with its 18th shop worldwide. Located in the heart of downtown, on the corner of Peel and Sainte-Catherine, the store will be open to the public as of January 27.

According to a company press release, the idea behind the space “is a representation of the new design vision and direction for Mejuri — bolder, more playful and artful in creating localized experiences, while still carrying Mejuri’s iconic elements such as the arched mirrors, neutral tones, and pistachio piercing studio.”

There is also a gallery wall in the store, featuring print images of style inspiration, along with large, unique art pedestals designed to emulate the jewellery pieces.

“We always hold Canada near and dear to our hearts and see it as the incredible base where our brand began,” says Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder of Mejuri. “Quebec is an incredibly important market for us, not just for locals, but tourists as well. We wanted to be sure to respond to demand and offer an in-person location for customers in Montreal.”

Throughout the weekend of January 27-29, visitors will receive complimentary refreshments and company tote bags as a gift with purchase.

Mejuri Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mejuri (@mejuri)



Address: 1410 Rue Peel

Opening: January 27