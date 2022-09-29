Short of becoming a snowbird and sneaking away to Costa Rica for the winter, you’re going to need a winter coat in Montreal.

Real soon.

Even though we’re freshly welcoming in the fall season, winter is creeping up quickly.

If you’re looking to stock up on warm winter apparel before the cold and snow rear their ugly head, there’s a mega jacket sale going on in Lasalle all weekend.

LJJessentials is flaunting a hefty warehouse sale, offering winter jackets for the whole family.

The clothing company says $2 million worth of inventory is up for grabs for coats normally retailing at $299 to $399. But, the brand says all winter jackets in stock are being sold this weekend in the $49.99 to $99.99 range, nothing of which costs more than $99.99.

If that’s not enough, there are also winter hats for sale at $4.99.

The mega winter jacket sale takes until October 2 and the brand says “everything must go.”

Get moving, folks. The store accepts credit cards, cash, Apple pay, and interact but warns that the stock is limited.

We’d recommend calling to ensure a stockpile of coats is still available.

When: From now until October 2

Time: Thursday & Friday, 10 am – 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 4pm

Where: 7177 boulevard Newman, Lasalle

Price: $49.99 – $99.99