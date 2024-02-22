Odd man out? Why Canadiens could soon trade Jordan Harris

Could the Montreal Canadiens be parting with one of their young defencemen? All signs are pointing to it being a real possibility.

Canadiens defenceman Jordan Harris was the subject of a recent report from The Hockey News’ Jacob Stoller, who claimed the Habs are “shopping” him ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.

Hearing the Montreal Canadiens are shopping Jordan Harris ahead of the deadline. Harris is a 23-year-old LHD who skates well & has 1 more year left on his deal ($1.4M). MTL's overflow of young D has made him expendable. #GoHabsGo @TheHockeyNews — Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) February 22, 2024

If that’s the case, here are a few reasons Harris could be considered expendable.

One of many young blueliners

With a cavalcade of young defencemen in their pipeline, the Montreal Canadiens currently have more blueliners than they know what to do with — especially on the left side.

Along with lefties like Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, and Lane Hutson (soon enough), the Habs also have Harris in the mix.

Unfortunately, unlike Struble, Xhekaj, and Justin Barron, who have all spent time in the AHL this season, Harris is signed to a one-way deal, which means he could get claimed on waivers if he were to be sent down to the AHL.

As a result, the Massachusetts native has been pushed down Montreal’s depth chart, only suiting up for 32 games this season, and logging an average of 17 minutes of ice time per night.

With fewer chances coming his way, a change of scenery might be just what he needs to excel.

A lack of success with the Canadiens

Harris is an offensive defenceman. But with poor offensive stats and fewer opportunities than the year before, the 23-year-old has struggled this season, netting just one goal and five assists over 32 games.

Compared to his four goals and 13 assists over 65 games in 2022-23, Harris’ point pace has actually lowered, and he hasn’t necessarily made up for it in other departments.

Although Harris, a former standout at Northeastern University, showcased promise in his college career and during his early NHL days, he has found it challenging to carve out a significant role on a team brimming with defensive prospects.

An enticing and affordable addition

Additionally, Harris’s contract status makes him an attractive trade target for other teams, with the blueliner signing a two-year, $2.8 million contract with Montreal last February.

As a young player with potential, he represents a low-cost option for organizations looking to bolster their blue line without breaking the bank. His affordable contract could also sweeten a deal for teams seeking defensive reinforcements ahead of a playoff push.

He probably won’t bring back much of a haul on his own, but he can certainly be packaged in a multi-player trade.