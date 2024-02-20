After being on the wrong side of a dangerous boarding incident a little over a week ago, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jordan Harris rejoined the team on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old defenseman had to leave the Canadiens’ February 11 game against the St. Louis Blues in the first period after a boarding incident involving forward Sammy Blais and was considered day-to-day.

Blais received a game misconduct penalty for the hit that concluded with Harris’ head hitting the ice, forcing him to leave the game.

Sammy Blais received a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding Jordan Harris#STLBlues | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Tt33uyx5kT — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 11, 2024

Harris, who returned to practice with the team in Brossard this morning, threw the word “concussion” around but seemed to be back at 100%. He also admitted to not watching the replay of the hit yet.

“I haven’t seen the clip in full speed. I really didn’t wanna watch it,” he said. “But… you can break down that stuff, throw it in slow motion. It happens so quick. It’s hockey.”

He also revealed that Blais reached out to him privately to apologize for the hit.

“That was really nice of him. he just shot me a text, apologizing,” Harris told reporters. “I don’t think he meant any ill will by the play… It meant a lot that he reached out.”

Looking on the bright side, Harris, who was selected 71st overall by Montreal back in 2018, understands that incidents like this are part of the game. He’s mostly thankful to not have any lingering symptoms of serious head trauma.

“It’s unfortunate what happened. I still have a little bruise on my cheek. But it could’ve been worse,” he said. “I didn’t lose any teeth and I know some people deal with concussion symptoms for weeks and months.”

With one goal and six points over 31 games this season, it remains unclear whether Harris will suit up for the Canadiens in Wednesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.