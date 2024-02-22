Wednesday was Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj’s bobblehead night at the Bell Centre. And he certainly made it one for fans to remember.

With a handful of massive hits, four shots on net, and nearly 19 minutes (18:52) of ice time, the 23-year-old was all over the place, terrorizing his opponents with every chance he got.

Arber Xhekaj with a massive hit on Zemgus Girgensons🥵 pic.twitter.com/SMthmz81wc — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) February 22, 2024

Xhekaj, who was recently recalled by the Canadiens after a seven-week conditioning stint with the Laval Rocket, also helped his team on the scoresheet, scoring the game’s first goal with a ferocious clapper from the point.

While his individual efforts were not enough for the Habs to secure the victory, many were in agreement that he had played one of the best games of his career.

“It could have been his best game in the NHL – he was doing everything, making plays, using his shot, boxing people out, laying the body,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki told reporters after the game. “That was a really nice game from him and I think definitely gave him a little boost.”

Even head coach Martin St. Louis, who has been critical of Xhekaj’s lack of discipline in the past, was impressed.

“It was probably his most complete game he’s played with all the assets that he has. He’s a physical player — you saw that tonight,” St. Louis noted. “He actually has some good offensive instincts and you saw that, his touches were really good offensively.”

The coach also remarked that the 6-foot-4 blueliner is playing with “swagger” these days.

“I want my players to play with swagger and swagger is confidence — it’s not cockiness, which is totally different — and tonight, the way he built his game, he was building his swagger through it all.”

Meanwhile, Xhekaj, nicknamed “the Sheriff” for his imposing style of play, admitted that he was pleased with his performance, despite not securing a win.

“That one felt good for sure; plays were just coming to me, hits were coming at the right time so I think it was a good confidence game,” said the Hamilton native. “You’d like to get the win — you hate to lose it especially when you play well… but as a game, I think it was one of my better ones for sure.”

Xhekaj now has three goals, six points, and 58 penalty minutes over 25 games with Montreal this season.