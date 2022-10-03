It’s officially that time of year when your shorts and T-shirts get shoved into the closet, leaves start to shift from green to orange, and we all start to consider some cool Halloween costumes.

As we ease our way into October, it might be time to decorate your place with some festive vegetables.

The Greater Montreal Area has a great selection of spots where you can nab some pumpkins. So, make a day of it: take a drive, throw on some boots, and get picking. Plus, all of these places are oozing with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Here are some great spots to pick out some pumpkins.

Just 45 minutes from the city, Petch Orchards gives Montrealers the chance to pick pumpkins, pears, and plums at their quaint farm in Hemmingford.

In addition to the fruit and veg, the farm produces some of the best apple cider and apple juice in the province.

Be warned: their donuts are as delicious as they are addictive.

Where: 431 Route 202, Hemmingford

Hours: Every day from 10 am to 5 pm (until October 31)

This pumpkin haven comes alive during the fall months, with a specialty boutique filled with pumpkin-themed goodies and an outdoor squash market filled with all the squash you can imagine.

Expect to find colourful gourds, large pumpkins, and unique offerings like pumpkin butter. They even have pumpkin chips!

The centre is taking all the necessary COVID-19 health protocols.

Where: 839 Chemin Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac

Hours: 9 am to 4:30 pm (until October 31)

Quinn Farm (La Ferme Quinn) is one of the most popular farms around Montreal.

Known for their delicious strawberries and apples, it comes as no surprise that they boast gorgeous pumpkin patches and squash picking come autumn.

Where: 2495 Perrot Boulevard Sud, Notre Dame de l’Île Perrot

Hours: 10 am to 4 pm

If you’re looking for a fun weekend with the fam, then you have to visit Le Verge Labonte. In addition to their huge crop of pumpkin and squash, they also boast corn mazes, a children’s playground, a petting zoo, a quaint bistro, and some seriously scrumptious apple muffins.

Where: 2291 Perrot Blvd, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot

Hours: 9 am to 6 pm

With a name like “the Magic of the Apples,” apple picking may, unsurprisingly, be their specialty. Lucky for us, they also boast a great pumpkin patch and some pretty neat Halloween activities.

Head to La Magie de la Pomme for an authentic tractor ride and pumpkin patch experience (oh, and don’t forget to try their famous apple donuts).

Where: 925 Rang de la Fresnière, Saint-Eustache

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm (until October 31)

Le Flanc Nord, Verge & Cidrerie is located in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, at the base of the mountain, and is the perfect place for a fun family summer/autumn afternoon.

In addition to the standard you-pick pumpkins, they also make their own apple cider and delicious apple and pumpkin pies.

Where: 835 Chemin Rouillard, Mont-Saint-Hilaire

Hours: 8 am to 7 pm (until mid-November)

Located North of Montreal and about a one-hour drive from downtown, the family-run business has been running for over 25 years. You can pick pumpkins until the end of October along with other seasonal fruits.

The small farm also has an impressive display of locally grown vegetables available for purchase.

Where: 855, Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache

Hours: 8 am to 6 pm

Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking. Plus, the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children, and kids under two get in for free.

Where: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique

Hours: Saturday, 9:30 am to 8:30 pm; Sunday, 9:30 am to 5 pm