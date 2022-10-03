The leaves changing colours in Quebec don’t last long. Perhaps that’s part of its allure.

Hues of yellow, orange, red, green, and purple have taken over most of the Laurentians, offering seriously photogenic views just a quick drive outside of Montreal.

If you have some spare time off of work or school this week, sneak away from the hustle and bustle of the city and soak up some foliage. It’s seriously peaceful and gorgeous.

We’d recommend dressing in layers, packing a picnic, hopping on the 15 North and head towards Mont-Tremblant.

You can veer off and check out the foliage in Sainte-Adèle, Morin Heights, or Saint-Sauveur, all of which are a blast of gorgeous fall colours.

In fact, Quebec’s Tourism website Bonjour Québec is making it easy for people to check out the beautiful foliage throughout the province. Currently, the Laurentians is “Mid-Point” meaning it’s not even full fall foliage yet.

Until then, here’s how the movie-esque northern part of Montreal looks in the wonderful world of Instagram.

Don’t forget to tag #dailyhivemtl with your shots so we can enjoy the virtual foliage with you as well.

Happy fall-ing!

