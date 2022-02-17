You can fly from Montreal to Calgary for under $150 this fall

When was the last time you contemplated taking a plane somewhere?

Because WestJet has dropped its price for flights to Calgary out of Montreal to an appealing price.

We’re talking under $150 type of appeal.

Nonstop flights (both ways) are being dangled in the $135 to $145 range, for a selection of dates in September and October 2022.

Here’s how to book this deal

1. Try the following search:

Google Flights: Montreal to Calgary

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

3. Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

Before you pack your Flames jersey and cowboy hat, your flight deal should look akin to this:

Take note that a week ago, flights from Montreal to Calgary were in the $430 to $480 range. It might be time to book that flight to YYC.

Optional charges and bag fees may apply.

Happy flying!