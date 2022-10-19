It's forecast to feel 10ºC hotter between now and the weekend in Montreal

If you thought winter’s icy hand would be knocking on Montreal’s door by now, you’d be wrong. In fact, the upcoming weekend is expected to feel more like summer than autumn.

With clear, sunny skies and warm temperatures, Saturday and Sunday are expected to hit respective highs of 18°C. According to the Weather Network’s forecast, the warmth is expected to linger throughout Sunday night as temperatures hover around 12°C.

The warm front is forecast to continue into next week as temperatures are supposed to continue hovering over 15°C with some rain sprinkled in.

Locals who aren’t fond of the cold should count their blessings since snow typically starts to arrive for most Canadian provinces — including Quebec — by mid to late October. Montreal was actually hit with an abundantly early snowfall on October 17, 2015, when just over one centimetre graced the city.

So, if there was ever a time to get those last-minute outdoor chores done, this is it.