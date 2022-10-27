Say yes to the dress: A one-day wedding dress pop-up sale is coming to Montreal this weekend
Oct 27 2022, 7:00 pm
Say yes to the dress this weekend, Montreal. There’s a one-day pop-up bridal sale, offering new designer wedding dresses and accessories on Sunday.
The event, orchestrated by the travelling bridal boutique, Opportunity Bridal, says over 600 dresses, veils, belts, and tiaras will be up to 90% off.
Opportunity Bridal says all of its gowns are sized 2 to 28 and priced between $399 and $1,199.
The show will take place at Hôtel Mortagne in Boucherville from 9 am to 4 pm, with the last admittance at 3 pm.
Brides-to-be can bring up to three guests and all sales will be final, with no returns or exchanges.
Opportunity Bridal
When: Sunday, October 30
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Hôtel Mortagne, Boucherville