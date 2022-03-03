Montreal is expected to feel nearly 20ºC warmer between now and Sunday

Despite a snowstorm earlier in the week, temperatures in the Montreal area are set to hit a high of 9ºC to 10ºC this weekend according to Environment Canada.

This would mark a 17ºC degree spike in temperature between now and Sunday — a pleasant shift for those who are counting down the days to spring.

But while the change toward warmer temperatures on Sunday will be celebrated by many, it comes with a catch.

As a low-pressure system from Colorado moves toward the Great Lakes on Saturday, it will continue to track toward Quebec. As a result “southern areas of the province will experience a more or less extended period of freezing rain,” according to Environment Canada’s special weather statement issued this morning.

While March has just kicked off, weather experts have predicted “colder than normal” weather for Quebec.

Nadine Powell, a meteorologist for The Weather Network, says the beginning of spring in Quebec will “likely include additional high-impact winter weather.” She adds that May will bring enough warm weather to bring Quebec’s spring temperatures to “near normal for the season” across the province.