Here's how much last-minute tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix cost

Thinking of going to the Montreal Grand Prix this year?

Unless you’re ready to dish out a pretty penny, you might want to settle for the practice race instead.

When tickets first went on sale, General Admission passes from the GPCanada.ca site were going for $180. Now, with all three days nearly sold out — aside from the $10,000 Paddock Club experience — those looking to get in on the action will likely be opting for resale tickets via vendors like StubHub.

Unfortunately for those who didn’t buy theirs early, the cheapest available Sunday general admission race tickets on StubHub are currently listed at $320, nearly double their initial price.

And that’s before StubHub’s additional fees kick in.

Meanwhile, things don’t look much better on Billets.ca, where GA tickets start around $270 ($309.27 after taxes).

As for attending the Friday practice session, that’s obviously much more affordable. Right now, tickets can be purchased for as low as $17 in certain sections. You can even get a pair of seats in the Grandstand for about $180 each.

For those looking for a little more action without it costing an arm and leg, Saturday’s qualifying section, which is one of the most important parts of a Grand Prix weekend, features resale tickets in various sections ranging from upwards of $83 each.