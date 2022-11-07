After Montreal's warmest November day EVER, here's this week's forecast

You’ll have to wait at least one more week before pulling out those parkas and mittens.

Since setting the record for the warmest November day in Montreal’s history on November 5, above-average temperatures are expected to continue throughout this week.

This past Saturday, temperatures topped out at 24.3ºC, making it Montreal’s warmest November day ever recorded.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, a slew of warm days is predicted to hit the Montreal area over the next five days.

While the beginning of the week will feature daytime temperatures just north of 5°C, things will heat up substantially, reaching an expected peak of 15°C on Thursday afternoon.

You will need to bulk up on layers once the sun goes down for most of the week, though, as nighttime temperatures will fluctuate between -2°C and 9°C.

Friday, which is Remembrance Day, is expected to reach a high of 11°C, featuring a mix of sun and clouds.