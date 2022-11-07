Free street parking for veterans begins in Montreal this week

In celebration of Remembrance Day, current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces will not have to pay for street parking in Montreal this week.

The measure, which was proposed by Mayor Valérie Plante last week, will allow owners of vehicles with commemorative license plates adorned with a poppy to take advantage of free paid parking on the street until Remembrance Day on November 11.

Afin de rendre hommage aux vétérans, réservistes et membres des Forces armées canadiennes, la Ville de Montréal est heureuse de leur offrir gratuitement le stationnement sur rue jusqu’au 11 nov, jour du Souvenir. Détails : https://t.co/cPuEpZSYGK#polmtl #remembranceday2022 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 5, 2022

According to a press release for the mayor’s office, the practice will now be implemented each year, during the week preceding Remembrance Day.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the National Poppy Campaign, which will culminate on November 11.

“Wearing the poppy proudly contributes to our duty to remember,” said Sterling Downey, Montreal City Councillor in a statement. “It shows our gratitude to all those who have served and sacrificed for the freedoms that we enjoy and who still help their neighbors today.”