The Montreal metropolitan region is currently under a special weather statement, alerting for strong winds and freezing rain.

Environment Canada has updated its weather alert from Thursday and calls for the possibility of “freezing precipitation” on Saturday morning.

According to the federal weather agency, the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall on Saturday evening before “strong winds are expected overnight.”

Environment Canada warns that “surfaces such as roads, walkways, and parking lots could become icy and slippery.”

An area of freezing rain is also forecasted to affect “several areas” from Abitibi-Témiscamingue to the Saguenay region during the day on Saturday, before reaching Eastern Quebec overnight Saturday.

The statement, issued just before 5 am on Friday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Specifically for Montreal, temperatures currently feel like a chilly -13ºC before increasing to a mild 7ºC on Saturday. Sunday is expected to cap off the weekend with sunshine and 3ºC.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.