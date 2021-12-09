Snow and rain in the forecast: Special weather statement in effect for Montreal

The good news: The weekend is in our sights.

The bad: It’s expected to bring a “mixed bag of precipitation” across Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Montreal metropolitan area, citing a “low-pressure system from Colorado” that is expected to affect the majority of Quebec this weekend.

According to the federal weather agency, areas to the north and west of the track will receive “significant snowfall amounts” while rain will prevail throughout.

An area of freezing rain is also forecasted to affect “several areas” from Abitibi-Témiscamingue to the Saguenay region during the day on Saturday, before reaching Eastern Quebec overnight Saturday.

Areas in Quebec can expect “moderate to strong westerly winds”overnight on Saturday as well.

The statement, issued just before 4:30 am on Thursday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Specifically for Montreal, Friday is expected to bring “scattered flurries” with “feels like” temperatures of -2ºC, before 15 mm of expected rain on Saturday where temperatures will increase to 8ºC with less than 1 cm of forecasted snowfall.

Environment Canada says the exact forecast precipitation types and amounts will depend on the low-pressure system’s track, which remains “fairly uncertain.”

The agency urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.