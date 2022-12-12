Get this waterfall-facing spa on your Quebec winter road trip list

We all need an escape once in a while ⁠— especially during the winter.

Unfortunately, a tropical vacation is not always at our disposal. That doesn’t mean we can’t find beauty, peace, and serenity in our backyard.

For the past two decades, Spa Bolton has been treating locals and out-of-towners to a premium spa experience in an incredible natural setting. Located just one hour and 15 minutes outside of Montreal, Spa Bolton provides its guests with access to a waterfall among the bed of the Missisquoi river, as well as outdoor hot baths, saunas, and massage therapy services.

The spa’s amenities are available all year long, but the winter is arguably the best time to visit. Maybe being outside in a bathrobe in freezing temperatures sounds uncomfortable on paper, but there is something so refreshing and invigorating about icy air and cool waters when paired with a eucalyptus steam bath, saunas, and toasty outdoor fireplaces.

After a few rounds of thermotherapy, guests also have the chance to recover in one of the spa’s relaxation rooms, which include hammocks, beds, and panoramic views of the quaint scenery. Massages are also available on-site.

If you’re looking for an excuse to get some much-needed “me time” in or just want the chance to connect with the great outdoors, Spa Bolton is always a safe bet.

For more information, check out the spa’s website.

Address: 883, Missisquoi Road, Bolton-Est (Quebec)

Hours: Friday to Monday from 10 am to 9 pm; Tuesday to Thursday from 12 pm to 9 pm Price: $37 to $57