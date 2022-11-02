5 great places for facials across Montreal to protect your skin this winter

Written for Daily Hive Montreal by Geneva Kagioulis-Legaré, a certified esthetician and skin care specialist.

The return of winter boasts a lot of things to look forward to: the holidays, snowy scenes, and cozy nights in. What’s not to love?

Well, perhaps the return of a strict, care-intensive and somewhat cumbersome skin routine.

Updating your skin care regimen could be overwhelming but there are other ways you could

prepare your skin for the harsh weather to come. As a certified esthetician, I can say that facials are recommended with every new season to keep skin looking fresh and glowing.

Here is a list of Montreal’s top spas for facials to give your skin a jump-start and a little TLC

before those first snowflakes touch the ground.

Located in the Old Port, Avie Spa is a favourite amongst locals and tourists alike.

They treat your skin with highly beneficial acclaimed brands like Nelly de Vuyst and Physiodermie. Estheticians prioritize clients’ individual dermatological needs by assessing concerns before any treatment and finding the perfect facial for you.

The Avie Signature Advanced Facial is a favourite amongst clients; however, for the colder months, the staff recommends opting for stronger treatments like Microdermabrasion, CBD facials, and LED light therapy since the sun is not as present.

Address: 447 Rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste

With beauty bars that continue to open all over Montreal and North America at large, The Ten Spot keeps hitting the spot with affordable services in a dynamic

setting all while lavishing your skin with esteemed skincare brand Dermalogica.

Keeping it simple, they offer two facials that suit both your hectic schedule and your skin’s

needs.

As recommended by manager Jose Lafontaine, if you’re a busy bee but still

have some time for the basics like extractions and a quick hydration boost, opt for the

Quickie Facial. If you have a little more time, The Facial is the most popular and

personalized treatment.

Address: Multiple locations

Located in the heart of downtown, Benelo Spa uses the latest technology as well as luxury skincare brand Sothys to give customers a top-notch spa experience. The full spa experience for Benelo Spa means relaxation and holistic rejuvenation.

Estheticians at Benelo take part in training on a regular basis to improve their techniques, which as of recently, includes a skill set taught by a Taiwanese instructor. The Face Gym is a popular facial massage that lifts and tones facial muscles and keeps skin hydrated and fresh. During the cold fall and winter months, the spa specifically recommends the Hydra Facial.

Address: 2180 Crescent Street

Established in 1996, this family-run spa specializes in skin treatments as well as permanent hair removal and body treatments. With one location in the Plateau, one on Nuns’ Island, and another in Saint Marteen, Milada takes pride in their unprecedented

experience with skin types of all colours and origins.

Their most popular facial, the Marine Peeling treatment, is an excellent choice for all times of the year because it does not make your skin sensitive to the sun and can be done on any skin type. The treatment uses coral calcium or sea sponge instead of acids and helps with ridding of texture, closed comedones, blackheads, and acne, all while evening out your skin tone. The spa also recommends performing treatments like chemical peels and fractional lasers during this time of the year as they make your skin photosensitive.

Address: 4349 Rue Clark

A uniquely female-operated organization established in 2019, Elle & Jane offers facials that are all certified organic with Eminence, their skincare brand of choice. With many facials to choose from depending on your concern, the Mr. Brightside Facial is a favourite amongst clientele and is perfect for clients experiencing dullness and hyperpigmentation.

For the colder months, the spa recommends the LA Glow Facial. It includes an ultra-nourishing Marine Algae Mask to quench dehydrated skin and LED light

therapy which hosts an array of benefits, from killing bacteria caused by acne to promoting collagen production. As winter strips our skin of moisture and compromises our skin barrier, the LA Glow Facial works its magic by replenishing and nourishing the skin.

Address: 2621 Notre-Dame Street W