It's lit: A showstopping 25,000-light Christmas village opens in Quebec

A charming area of Drummondville is turning into a Christmas village, decked out in thousands of lights — 25,000 of them, to be exact.
Le Village illuminé Desjardins kicked off on December 3 and will return this weekend before welcoming guests every day from December 16 to January 2 (excluding December 25 and January 1).
The site will be equipped with outdoor fireplaces, hot cocoa for the kids, mulled wine for the big kids, sleigh rides, a general store specializing in Christmas treats and knick-knacks, and an artisan market.
Admission is free for kids aged two and under, $24 for children aged three to 17, and $30 for adults. A family pass is available for $80.
Here’s a teaser video from the Christmas village’s 2019 edition. Expect similar activities and lights this time around.
Opening hours are 5 pm to 10 pm, and tickets can be bought on-site or online. Visit the village’s website for more details.
Le Village illuminé Desjardins
When: December 9-10, December 16 to January 2 (closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day)
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: 1425 rue Montplaisir, Drummondville
Price: $24- $30