New $100 million Walmart delivery hub being built outside Montreal

A new Walmart delivery hub for Quebec and Atlantic Canada customers is being built near Montreal in Vaudreuil-Dorion. According to a press release from Walmart Canada, the new facility will cost $100 million.

The project, which is part of Walmart Canada’s multi-year $3.5 billion investment to make online and in-store shopping simpler, will be approximately 457,000 square feet in size, serving as a delivery hub for millions of customer orders.

The facility, capable of shipping 20 million items annually to local customers, is expected to create approximately 225 new jobs in Quebec. As of now, Walmart Canada has 71 of its 400 nationwide stores and more than 14,500 associates in the province.

“This important investment is the latest example of Walmart’s commitment to Quebec,” said Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada regional vice president for Quebec. “We are investing for growth in Quebec and creating jobs for Quebecers to better serve our customers. Quebecers will see refreshed stores, faster service and more options available in-store and online. When Quebecers choose Walmart, they are choosing to support a retailer that supports Quebecers.”

The new delivery hub is currently slated to open in 2024. It is the first high-tech “sortable fulfillment centre” of its kind in Quebec.