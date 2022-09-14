Renderings of new Montreal Holocaust Museum unveiled (PHOTOS)

Renderings for the newly designed Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) were unveiled earlier this week. Following an international architectural competition, the winning design was recently selected for the museum’s new downtown location.

According to an MHM press release, KPMB Architects and Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture’s composition based on the “pillars of memory, education, and community” will make up the forefront of the edifice.

With construction beginning next fall, the new museum will contain multiple exhibition spaces, classrooms, an auditorium, a memorial garden, and a dedicated survivor testimony room.

“We are delighted to share the designs of our new museum which will be an important space of learning, action, and coming together,” stated Daniel Amar, executive director of the MHM. “The brilliant design succeeded in creating a space of powerful architecture that remains respectful and sensitive to the difficult history of the Holocaust and its human rights legacy that will be transmitted within its walls. While we eagerly await our opening on Blvd. St-Laurent, we invite everyone to get involved today and Give Voice to help support their new Montreal Holocaust Museum.”

The new MHM is set to open at 3535 Blvd. St-Laurent sometime in 2025.