New state-of-the-art Walmart coming to Montreal shopping centre

This week Walmart Canada announced that a new, state-of-the-art 140,000 sq ft Supercentre will be built in the heart of the Marché Central shopping centre.

According to a company press release, the Walmart, which will feature sustainable elements like a 125,000 sq ft green roof, is expected to join Marché Central’s list of retail tenants next summer.

Walmart Canada says the new location is “part of the company’s major investment in the Montreal market,” one that prioritizes sustainability. New features at the Walmart Marché Central Supercentre will include:

A natural refrigerant for store refrigeration with a transcritical CO2 system

LED lighting with advanced lighting controls throughout the store, backroom, and offices

Ultra-low flow lavatories, urinals, and water closets

Recycled content within building materials and low VOC finishes

Implementation of rain gardens within the parking area to manage water on-site (bio-retention)

Revegetation of the site for the reduction of heat island effect (biodiversity)

Prioritization of active travel methods via safe and continuous pedestrian courses as well as the implementation of a cycling network (active mobility)

Integration of additional electric vehicle charging stations

“Montreal is an extremely important market for us and we’re incredibly excited to be growing in Quebec and offering even more shopping options for our customers,” says Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada regional vice president for Quebec.

“We are always listening to our customers and this investment shows we’re committed to providing the best service possible at our everyday low prices. More Quebecers are choosing to shop with us online via curbside pickup and this unique store design will allow our associates to better serve busy families to save them time and money,” Ballereau added.

Walmart Canada currently has 71 stores and more than 14,500 associates across the province of Quebec.