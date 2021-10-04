The rankings are based on the opinion of Travel + Leisure readers, who rated hotels on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Manoir Hovey took the 23rd spot, the highest of the two Canadian hotels on the list.

Housed in a 19th-century mansion on the shores of Lake Massawippi, Manoir Hovey has just 36 rooms and suites.

The mansion, formerly a private summer home, was inspired by George Washington’s home in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

Historic yet luxurious, the stately manor sits on 30 acres of sprawling woods and gardens and presides over 600 meters of shoreline.

Every room at Manoir Hovey is equipped with a Nespresso coffee maker, Frette towels, and L’Occitane toiletries. Most also include goose down duvets, fireplaces, or private balconies.

Guests can explore the area’s rolling hills and sweeping vistas, treat themselves to a massage or facial, or visit a 109-year-old monastery.

The cuisine at Le Hatley Restaurant pays homage to the chef’s French Canadian roots and local farmers and growers.