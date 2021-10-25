Village Québécois d’Antan is going all out for Halloween this year

Quebec’s Village d’Antan is haunted for the rest of October, and it’s less than an hour and a half away from Montreal.

Usually, the yesteryear-themed town made up of real houses and buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries allows visitors to relive Québec’s history from 1810 to 1930 through the captivating tales of their costumed villagers.

But earlier in October, the Village received a proper spooky makeover just in time for Halloween. The result is a vast neighbourhood of haunted houses, not built for the faint of heart.

The large operation has over 130 actors who bring your worst nightmares to life in more than 20 displays of horror. The attractions spread throughout the houses of the Village that span an area of 3 kilometres.

The family area opens at 6:00 pm and features minor scares to entertain the little ones. For braver souls, the adults’ section opens at 6:30 pm.

Address: 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville

Hours: 6 pm – 11:30 pm

Price: $30