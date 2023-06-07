Vieux-Port Steakhouse's garden terrace is a Montreal summer delight

Looking for an outdoor eatery to kick off the Montreal summer in style?

We’ve got just the place.

Vieux-Port Steakhouse has officially launched its summer season with the highly anticipated reopening of its stunning terrace.

Nestled amidst the historic charm of Old Montreal’s Saint Gabriel Street, here’s how this hidden gem offers a picturesque escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, while serving up some incredible dishes and cocktails in the process.

For over 35 years, Vieux-Port Steakhouse has been renowned by tourists and locals alike. While the interior boasts stone walls, hardwood floors, and fireplaces, the outdoor area is adorned with vibrant flowers, lush greenery, and tasteful décor. Complete with an outdoor bar, the space is ideal for socializing.

With the capacity to accommodate up to 400 guests, the spacious terrace is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, inviting visitors to bask in the surrounding beauty of the Old Port.

If you come with an appetite, you can expect the same extraordinary menu available inside the restaurant, featuring a range of delectable meat cuts that have earned the steakhouse its well-deserved reputation. From impeccably cooked filet mignon to succulent ribeye and porterhouse steaks, every dish showcases the restaurant’s commitment to using quality AAA Canadian Certified beef, aged to perfection.

The menu also caters to vegetarian and seafood lovers, offering delightful options like Miso-Glazed Black Cod, Fresh Lobster Linguini, and the classic French Onion Soup.

Beyond dinner, Vieux-Port Steakhouse also offers a gourmet weekend brunch menu where guests can savour favourites like smoked salmon bagels and avocado toast, alongside mouthwatering specialties like Steak & Eggs and Lobster Linguini. To make the experience even more memorable, live jazz music adds a soulful touch to the ambiance.

Skilled mixologists are also on hand at the outdoor bar, crafting creative cocktails that range from signature drinks to timeless classics and refreshing mocktails. Additionally, the terrace offers an exclusive happy hour menu, allowing guests to revel in Montreal’s warm summer evenings without straining their wallets.

Throw all these elements together and you get a must-visit destination for anyone seeking an extraordinary outdoor dining experience in the heart of Old Montreal.