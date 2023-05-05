5 Montreal restaurants to check out in May to start the summer season in style

May in Montreal is simply magical… The city seems to come back to life, the flowers begin to bloom and the people make their way outside again. And of course, that means new restaurants and foodie events bringing new colour into what is sure to be another fantastic summer season.

Here are some of the restaurants and events in Montreal to welcome May on a tasty note.

If you want to get in on the pizza action, try one of the many restaurants around the city taking part in this annual festival. But don’t let the name confuse you — La Pizza Week, which started on May 1, is on until May 14, so there’s more than enough time to try some of the creative takes on an old-school favourite.

Key standouts include the Fatboy Cheeseburger Pizza from Bbq Mirabel, with pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, pickles, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and yellow cheddar cheese, as well as the Breakfast Pizza from L’Oeuf Cochon, with hollandaise sauce, bacon, sausages, ham, green onions and scrambled eggs.

Address: Throughout Montreal

You may have heard of Sushi by Scratch on your visits to cities like Miami, LA and Chicago, but the Michelin-starred experience is making its way to the 514 as of May 5, at the back of Stillife in Old Montreal.

The omakase restaurant has made waves with its six other locations, so it’s only natural that Sushi by Scratch made its way to the foodie destination of the Great White North.

Address: Inside of Stillife — 640 rue Saint-Paul O.

Phone: (438) 814-6555

Of all of the French influences felt in the city, none is quite as iconic as the double kiss greeting. Old Montreal’s new Bisou Bisou is a cocktail and apéritif bar right in the heart of the action.

Inspired by the flavours and spices of the Mediterranean, the menu was created by the bar’s team of expert mixologists and is a definite great addition to the city’s already phenomenal cocktail scene.

Address: 416 rue Saint-Vincent

Over in the Mile End, Doubles Late Night is exactly what it sounds like — your new go-to spot for late-night bites. The dive bar concept is a fresh take in Montreal, offering something cozy and homey with Montreal glam.

On the drinks menu, you’ll find anything and everything you need to quench your thirst, including a collection of craft cocktails, and the menu features all of your favourite comfort foods, like burgers, onion rings and fries. And of course, being a late-night spot, you can imagine the party really gets going…

Address: 5171 ave. Park

From Chef Antonio Park comes Yama, the restaurant in the new Vogue Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel downtown. Chef Antonio is a household name in the city and, as with all of his projects, the excitement and anticipation has been building ever since Yama was first announced… and it did not disappoint.

The name “yama” translates to “mountain” in Japanese, which is both a homage to Mount Royal (and its location on rue de la Montagne) and the importance that mountains have in ancient Japanese beliefs, providing a central source of the nutrients of life. The space is natural and inviting, with a stunning 360-degree bar that grounds the design and the menu offers impressively curated menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Address: 1425 rue de la Montagne

Phone: (514) 281-3275