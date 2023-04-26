When it comes to the restaurant scene in Montreal, you should never feel guilty for getting a little decadent. And if there’s one place that exemplifies that more than any other, it’s Westmount’s Guilt & Ivy and its over-the-top sharing board, The Guilt.

Designed for four, the $400 shareable plate comes with six lobster tails, six jumbo shrimp, one pound of snow crab, salmon tartare, 12 oysters (the restaurant’s most popular item), tuna tataki, New York Strip, bone-in ribeye, four lamb chops, truffle fries and a green salad.

Since entering the scene in the fall of 2022, the Guilt & Ivy team has really made a name for themselves in the city. Known for its warm and casual space with just the right amount of glitz, with its white brick walls among oak flooring and hanging greenery and chandelier accents, the neighbourhood spot is perfect for everything from a celebration to a 5 à 7 to just a casual weeknight catch up with friends.

As a raw bar and grill, the menu features fresh oysters, seafood towers, Tomahawk steak and other sharing platters.

“The menu was designed so that you can pop in quickly for a steak or a salad, or celebrate your birthday with a large group and sharing platters that offer a variety of the entire menu,” says co-owner Matt Coolen, who comes with 15 years of restaurant experience in Vancouver and is now the co-owner of some of Montreal’s coolest hotspots, including the newest supper club, Heiress.

To drink, order one of the expertly crafted cocktails or sip on a selection from the impressive wine and champagne list.

The Guilt can be enjoyed in the stunning dining room, the exclusive and intimate chef’s table, or the terrace, which is set to open just in time for summer.

Address: 4922 rue Sherbrooke O

Phone: (438)-924-9421