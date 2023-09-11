Canadiens getting new play-by-play announcer this season on TSN radio

Montreal sports radio listeners can expect to hear a new (yet familiar) voice during Canadiens games this year.

TSN 690 announced on Monday that they have officially welcomed sports broadcaster Victor Findlay to its team as the play-by-play announcer for Canadiens game broadcasts.

Findlay shared his excitement on social media after the news was announced.

“Thrilled to be joining the TSN 690 team calling Canadiens games on radio this season,” he wrote. “A huge thanks to all those who helped me along this far. Broadcasting games in the best hockey league on the planet is a true honour.”

Findlay’s extensive background in sports broadcasting includes coverage of the Canadiens and Ottawa Senators for TSN, as well as contributions to the Champions Hockey League on TSN and reporting on hockey at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Hockey fans may also recognize the Oshawa native from his live calls for various hockey events, such as the IIHF U18 World Championship, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and the Memorial Cup.

Findlay’s inaugural Habs game on TSN 690 is set for September 25 at 7 pm, when the Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils in a preseason matchup at the Bell Centre.