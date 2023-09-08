Canadiens reveal roster for upcoming rookie camp

The Montreal Canadiens announced details regarding their upcoming rookie camp on Friday.

The roster for the team’s 2023 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 13 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, will feature 27 prospects.

Canadiens rookie camp opens on September 13.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/v5YvtmetvG — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 8, 2023

Among them are 17 players that have been drafted by the Canadiens. Three of the youngest invitees were selected by Montreal in the latest draft.

Additionally, three other participants have secured their spots through tryout invitations.

The full list of prospects, which includes first-round picks like David Reinbacher, Filip Mesar, and Logan Mailloux, is as follows:

Forwards

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Isaac Dufort, Sean Farrell, Cédrick Guindon, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Riley McKay, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, Jakov Novak, Joshua Roy, Xavier Simoneau, Ty Smilanic, and Florian Xhekaj.

Defencemen

Stanislav Demin, Noah Laaouan, Logan Mailloux, Christopher Ortiz, John Parker-Jones, David Reinbacher, Jayden Struble, Miguël Tourigny, and William Trudeau.

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobes, Quentin Miller, and Jan Spunar.

The aspiring Canadiens players will also journey to Buffalo on September 14 to join the 2023 Prospects Challenge, which begins the following day and wraps up on September 18.

The rookie tournament will include young talent from five additional NHL teams: the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins.