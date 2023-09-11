Canadiens' Xhekaj not afraid to "bring the heat" against NHL's top enforcers

With an underdog story and an uncommon name, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj became a fan favourite last year.

From big hits in his own zone to one-on-one bouts with enforcers like Zack Kassian and Nicolas Deslauriers, Xhekaj has developed a reputation for sticking up for his teammates.

Now, the physical blueliner, who claims to be “stronger than I was before,” is ready to do it all over again. The 22-year-old discussed his plan for the upcoming season at the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament on Monday.

“With a little more experience, I don’t really gotta get my name out too much anymore with the physical side because guys know,” Xhekaj explained. “So, I’ll just stick to my game and bring the heat.”

One reporter brought up the prospect of the undrafted rookie being targeted by players on other teams in the future.

“I guess I might be the guy now that they’re coming for,” Xhekaj said. “But that’s okay, I’ll deal with it when the time comes.”

With top enforcer Ryan Reaves heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs over the offseason and former Bruins bruiser Milan Lucic returning to Boston, the Habs’ Atlantic Division rivals seem to be stocking up on muscle.

But the idea of going toe-to-toe with those guys doesn’t seem to phase the Hamilton native, who did not sell himself short in comparison to them.

“I don’t really put too much stress on myself. I played against Lucic a couple times last year, didn’t end up playing against Reaves,” he explained. “Yeah, they’re big physical guys, but I’m not a small guy either.”

As for how he’s preparing for the upcoming campaign, Xhekaj said he will keep the mentality that has worked for him in the past.

“Last year, everything I did was kind of a surprise to everyone. So this year, I gotta bring that experience and obviously keep that same mentality I had last year, and then I’ll be good.”