4 players the Canadiens need to lock up on new deals

Possessing one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have a bright future ahead of them. With that said, there are a handful of core members who will soon be due for contract extensions.

The Canadiens recently signed Cole Caufield and Sam Montembeault to multi-year extensions, and they have a few other deals to negotiate over the next year.

Given the way some of their players are performing, playing the waiting game could prove costly.

Juraj Slafkovky

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky is coming off a breakout campaign that saw him blossom into a top-line staple.

Netting 20 goals and 50 points after setting a few franchise records as a teenager, the 20-year-old will be an RFA in the 2025-26 season if Montreal doesn’t offer him a contract beforehand.

So, what would a Slafkovsky extension look?

If they are committed to keeping him long-term, the Habs could offer the Slovakian winger a multi-year contract similar to Caufield (eight years/$62 million) or Nick Suzuki‘s (eight years/$63 million).

They could also settle on a bridge deal similar to one the New York Rangers made with fellow No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière (Two years/$4.65 million).

Kaiden Guhle

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle is going into the last year of an entry-level deal paying him $863,333 per season.

Among a sea of young, talented blueliners, the 22-year-old has proven his worth over the past two seasons, cementing a spot in the Habs’ top four. As a result, many see him as untouchable in future trade proposals.

Clearly due for a raise, Guhle’s worth is hard to pinpoint exactly, but other contracts around the league can give us a ballpark range.

Defenceman Alex Vlasic recently signed a six-year, $27.6 million extension with the Blackhawks, which could provide a clear picture of Guhle’s market value for Montreal.

That number could theoretically get higher, though, if Guhle, who netted six goals and 16 assists this season, logs a career year before something comes to fruition.

Jake Evans

Although clearly a bottom-six forward, Jake Evans has proven to be a dependable defensive forward for Montreal in recent years.

Set to become a UFA after next season, Evans is on the last legs of a deal paying him an average of $1.7 million a season.

Evans netted seven goals and 21 assists over the past season, just one point shy of his career high.

If the Habs want to keep the 27-year-old, he will likely be receiving a salary bump.

Cayden Primeau

Montreal opened the 2023-24 season with a three-goalie rotation. But once veteran netminder Jake Allen was dealt away at the deadline, Cayden Primeau officially moved into a backup role.

The 24-year-old’s stats have certainly earned him some distinction. He boasts a .910 SV% and 2.99 GAA over 23 games played.

With Montembeault’s new deal paying him an average of $3.15 million a season, it’s fair to assume that the Canadiens’ seventh-round selection in the 2017 draft will be earning slightly less.