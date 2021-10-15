We could all use a little bit of time to recharge from the past 18 months, and a trippy new immersive art exhibit in Montreal is aiming to provide exactly that.

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience comprised of ten works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists. It offers a stimulating and soothing sensory walkthrough experience that aims to, you guessed it — recharge you.

“RECHARGER/Unwind is above all a sensory walk that will do you good,” says Denys Lavigne, CEO, executive creative director and co-founder of OASIS immersion. “The programming includes original works as well as works that have been adapted to the venue’s optimal conditions for presenting highly immersive experiences.”

The digital space includes simulated ecosystems, sublimation science and flowery poetry, technology fusing with organic matter, acid fractals, and a tribute to tidal e-motion — we told you, it’s trippy.

“It’s a whole new stimulating sensory universe for the imagination charged with positivity,” says the Palais des congrès de Montréal press release.

The works include the following renowned artist, both domestic and international:

Core by Adrien M & Claire B (France)

Floralia by Sabrina Ratté (Canada)

Migration by Ruban Mauve (Canada)

Journey by Nohlab (Turkey)

Frozen Music by Cadie Desbiens-Desmeules / Michael Gary Dean (Canada)

Horizon by Alex Le Guillou (France)

Flow by Maotik (France)

The Quiet Pond by Odaibe (Poland)

Recursive Reflections by Julius Horsthuis (Netherlands)

New Land by Alex Le Guillou (France)

“As we inch closer to normality after more than a year of uncertainty and stress, the programming has been designed to be experienced as if suspended in time and through the senses to leave you feeling good,” explains Nicolas Lassonde, COO, executive content advisor and co-founder of OASIS immersion.

The walkthrough itself reflects this desire to combine the immersive medium with the wellbeing of people.

The RECHARGER/Unwind walkthrough revolves around three states of being:

RELAXED : This first immersive room plunges visitors into sensory territory focused on relaxation and letting go.

STIMULATED : The purpose of this room is stimulation via an energy-packed light and sound experience!

RECONNECTED: This is the largest of the OASIS immersion rooms. It forms the cornerstone of the experience the exhibit aspires to. It delivers visitors, who immersed themselves in relaxation and disconnected from the outside world, the uplifting experience of reconnecting with themselves, nature and social interaction.

After the exhibit, guests are urged to cap off their walkthrough along the “Decompression Corridor” for a final sound-light experience before the exhibit’s coffee lounge and gift shop.

The entire exhibit takes about 75 minutes to complete, with departures available every 20 minutes, starting at 10:20 am.

Ticket prices range from $19 to $25, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

When: From now until January 30, 2022

Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm

Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Price: From $19 to $25, available online