5 of the best places to see cherry blossom trees in Montreal

The city of bleu, blanc, et rouge is about to be sprinkled with hues of pink and yellow.

Spring has officially sprung in Montreal which means we’re only a few consecutive sunny days away from the island’s cherry blossoms gracing our sights.

Every year, Montreal is home to some pretty stunning pink flora and it’s only a matter of time before those gorgeous buds start to blossom, which typically takes place at the beginning of May.

For people who really want to revel in the beauty of spring and in turn, earn some extra likes on the old ‘gram, here are the five best places in Montreal to find cherry blossom trees.

Westmount Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason C. McLean (@jasoncmclean)

Cherry blossom trees really stand out in contrast to Westmount Park’s vibrantly green grass. The 26-acre park is full of cherry blossom trees, starting in May. Take a walk or a bike through the park, you can’t go wrong.

The Montreal Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manon (@my.canadianadventures)

There might not be a more magical place to search for cherry blossoms in all of Montreal than this 75-hectare park full of thematic gardens and greenhouses.

Parc Jean Drapeau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jérôme Derèze / Blog voyage (@traverseemonde)

Cherry blossoms, the historic Saint Lawrence River, hiking trails, and picnic spots all in the same spot — what more could you want?

Ahuntsic Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bertrand Exertier (@bertexertier)

Ahuntsic Park is full of beautiful cherry blossoms, lakes, greenery, a baseball field, hills, and plenty of places to lounge.

Le Plateau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cécile Neyra (@ccl_mtl)

Le Plateau is full of cherry blossom trees lining the streets and if you’re looking for a remarkable photo opportunity, check out Saint Louis Square for a mix of pink trees and classic Montreal duplexes.